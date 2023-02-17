Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,800 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,449. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

