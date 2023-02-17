Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gelesis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Gelesis has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.25.

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gelesis

In related news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati purchased 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,618.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gelesis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

