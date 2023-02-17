Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

About Genco Shipping & Trading

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 918,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.