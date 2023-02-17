Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $838,196.13 and approximately $9.86 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

