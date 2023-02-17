Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $12,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 717,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

GNL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.44. 407,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,291. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

