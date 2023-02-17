Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.12.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $117.35 on Monday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 266.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.64.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $486,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.