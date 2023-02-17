GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

