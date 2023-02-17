Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Update

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Goldenbridge Acquisition Stock Performance
GBRGR stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26.
