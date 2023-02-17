GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,420 shares during the quarter. GoodRx comprises 3.6% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of GoodRx worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 268,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,587. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

