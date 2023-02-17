Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $939-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.82. 453,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,472. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

