Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.91. 1,521,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

