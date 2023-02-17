Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. 1,886,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.15.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

