Gregory James Iverson Sells 50,000 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BRC Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BRCC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 381,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get BRC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

About BRC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BRC by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.