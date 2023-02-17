Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 925,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 434,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.56. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.16%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.