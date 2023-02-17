Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Up 9.1%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 1,355,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 885,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.20) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
