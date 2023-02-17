Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Up 9.1%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 1,355,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 885,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.20) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grifols by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 936,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

