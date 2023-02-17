GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 89,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GVP shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GSE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems Trading Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSE Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in GSE Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.