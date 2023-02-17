H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $209,139.29 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00423766 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,981.28 or 0.28071016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

