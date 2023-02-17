Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 1,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,725% from the average session volume of 61 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

