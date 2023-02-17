Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 54,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

