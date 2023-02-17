Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 785 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 925 ($11.23) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,244.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.