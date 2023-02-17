Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

HOG traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

