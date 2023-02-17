Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

