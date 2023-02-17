Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Harsco Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 892,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,244. The company has a market capitalization of $690.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harsco Company Profile

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

