Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hayward by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,031,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 168,105 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 303,978 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

