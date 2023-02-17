Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 18,820,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 939,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,967. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

