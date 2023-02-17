Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 18,820,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hayward Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 939,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,967. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hayward (HAYW)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.