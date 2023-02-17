Head-To-Head Comparison: Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) versus Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.04 $9.00 million ($56.90) -0.15 Brookfield Reinsurance $5.32 billion 0.07 $490.00 million $5.71 6.32

Brookfield Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services. Hallmark Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Reinsurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services -34.97% -54.88% -4.65% Brookfield Reinsurance 2.47% 10.83% 0.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.1% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats Hallmark Financial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallmark Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units. The Standard commercial segment consists of package and monoline property/casualty and occupational accident insurance products and services, as well as the runoff of workers compensation insurance products. The Personal segment deals with non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.