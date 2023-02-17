Head-To-Head Survey: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.
Risk & Volatility
Enovis has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovis and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enovis
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2.78
|Edwards Lifesciences
|1
|9
|9
|0
|2.42
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Enovis and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enovis
|$3.85 billion
|0.89
|$71.66 million
|$0.48
|131.86
|Edwards Lifesciences
|$5.38 billion
|8.87
|$1.52 billion
|$2.44
|32.18
Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Enovis. Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
96.7% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Enovis and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enovis
|0.94%
|4.46%
|2.78%
|Edwards Lifesciences
|28.27%
|26.05%
|18.36%
Summary
Edwards Lifesciences beats Enovis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring systems measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
