Head-To-Head Survey: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovis and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Edwards Lifesciences 1 9 9 0 2.42

Valuation and Earnings

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $89.74, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Enovis.

This table compares Enovis and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.89 $71.66 million $0.48 131.86 Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 8.87 $1.52 billion $2.44 32.18

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Enovis. Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78% Edwards Lifesciences 28.27% 26.05% 18.36%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Enovis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring systems measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.