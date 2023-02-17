Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 381,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,219. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

