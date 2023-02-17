Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 10,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,637. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 4,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

