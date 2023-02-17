Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Herc Price Performance

HRI opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.88. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,147 shares of company stock valued at $88,279,667. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Herc by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

