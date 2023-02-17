Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $2.20 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.30.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

HRTG stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 247,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

