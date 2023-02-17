Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.