HEX (HEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.57 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $31.57 billion and approximately $8.20 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
