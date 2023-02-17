HGC Investment Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

HGC Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Juniper II worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Juniper II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Juniper II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in Juniper II by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Juniper II Stock Performance

JUN remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Friday. 60,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,348. Juniper II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Juniper II Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

