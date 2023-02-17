HGC Investment Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,450 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ VAQC remained flat at $10.17 on Friday. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,160. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

