HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 248,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.53. 234,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,418. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.66%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

