HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 33,182 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 2.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.37. 129,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

