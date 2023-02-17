HGI Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,696. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

