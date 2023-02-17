High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 146,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.56. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Get High Tide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.