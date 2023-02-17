Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.48) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.31) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,754 ($21.29).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,765.50 ($21.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,643.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.92. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,137 ($25.94).

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,672.49).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

