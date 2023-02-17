Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $321.24 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $352.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

