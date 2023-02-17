Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $189.39 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $189.39 million and $44.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.16 or 0.00057687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00190869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00071226 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,379,444 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.