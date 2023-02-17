Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $48.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.
Separately, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Insider Activity at Hormel Foods
In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
HRL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hormel Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
