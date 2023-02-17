Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $48.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Separately, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.