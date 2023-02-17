Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $45.74. 1,575,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,180. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

