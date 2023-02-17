Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.83 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 5.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

