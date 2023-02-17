Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCHOF opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Hotel Chocolat Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group Plc engages in the manufacture and retail of chocolate. Its products include boxed chocolates, wine and spirits, hot chocolate, cocoa cuisine, and gift collections through online and retail stores. The company was founded by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Mark Harris in 1993 and is headquartered in Royston, the United Kingdom.

