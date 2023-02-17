Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.
Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS HCHOF opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Hotel Chocolat Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
