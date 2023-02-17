Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $87,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 27,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 52.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $132.07 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.63.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy



Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

