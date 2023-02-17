Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215,778 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $68,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Welltower by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

