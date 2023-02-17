Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $64.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $64,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

