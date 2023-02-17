Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 246,944 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of Ventas worth $58,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTR opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

