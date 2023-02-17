Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,381 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.54% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $76,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

About Expeditors International of Washington

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

